Florida coach Paul Maurice has Panthers back in Cup final, fueled by his mix of laughs and hard work

''It's different than what I've had," Jones said of Maurice's style. ''I think he knows how to really take the temperature of the group and the situation of the group. And he can have a meeting where he's very intense, calling guys out or calling the team out. But he's also very good at throwing a joke in there, throwing a funny clip in there when we're doing video. He's very smart. I think he understands what the team needs at any given time. I don't think he gets too high or too low based on certain situations.''