Florida budget puts millions in reserves as economic uncertainty brews. Here's a look by the numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On the 105th day of what was supposed to be a 60-day session, Florida lawmakers gave final approval to a leaner state budget totaling $115.1 billion, marking the end of a lawmaking season that was largely defined by inter-party clashes in the Republican-dominated capitol.
The new budget lacks some of the top priorities of legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, coming in $500 million less than the governor's proposed budget, and $3.5 billion less than last year's adjusted total, a goal of conservative lawmakers focused on scaling back state spending amid concerns of a broader economic slowdown.
The state's legislative leaders had debated for weeks over competing tax cut proposals, initially pushing for broad sales tax relief for everyday Floridians before settling on a package that mostly benefits businesses.
''I don't view this on day 105 as a failure,'' Republican Senate President Ben Albritton said. ''We dug in deep.''
The budget now goes to the governor, who has the power to veto individual line items and is known for slashing into lawmakers' spending plans.
Here's a look at Florida's budget by the numbers.
A $115 billion budget
While political and tropical storms loom on the horizon, Florida's legislative leaders have largely downplayed concerns about how President Donald Trump's aggressive and unpredictable economic policies could impact the state's budget, even as he pledges to phase out the federal agency that responds to hurricanes and other disasters that batter the state.