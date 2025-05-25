Florida brings 3-0 lead into game 4 against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -172, Hurricanes +144; over/under is 5.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 3-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 6-2. Niko Mikkola scored two goals in the win.
Florida has a 47-31-4 record overall and a 31-14-2 record on its home ice. The Panthers have gone 23-10-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.
Carolina is 47-30-5 overall and 19-23-5 in road games. The Hurricanes are ninth in the league with 266 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).
TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has scored 23 goals with 27 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.