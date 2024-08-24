Wires

Florida beats Texas 10-7 in US bracket championship game and will face Taiwan for title at Little League World Series

Florida beats Texas 10-7 in US bracket championship game and will face Taiwan for title at Little League World Series.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 24, 2024 at 10:38PM

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Florida beats Texas 10-7 in US bracket championship game and will face Taiwan for title at Little League World Series.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says

Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says.

Wires

Federal judge in Texas orders temporary pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens

Wires

The ex-sheriff's deputy charged with fatally shooting a Black airman at his Florida home is in custody