BOCA RATON, Fla. — Michael Forrest scored 17 points as Florida Atlantic beat South Alabama 84-59 on Wednesday night.
Forrest shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Owls (6-1). Brandon Weatherspoon was 6 of 8 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to add 16 points. Vladislav Goldin shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.
Isaiah Moore led the Jaguars (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and five assists. Jamar Franklin added eight points and Owen White had six points, two steals and two blocks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
