Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield on living through 'We Live in Time'

''They're two very beautiful creatures to look at, and have looked fantastically beautiful on screen — and do look very beautiful in this, by the way, just not in a glammed-up, aspirational fashion,'' says Crowley. ''They're also both British actors who have made significant inroads in American cinema, and to some eyes, people might only know them from that. To have them speak in their own accents allowed those roles to fall back much closer to them.''