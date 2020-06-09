Brushed by the Remains of "Cristobal"



Just a few months ago people were driving on the lake behind my house. Minnesota Ice. Now neighbors who don't know any better are whining about the heat and the dew point. "Paul, can't you do anything about this heat?" Um yes, I just choose not to. Look, after the winters we endure, I'm continually amazed it can even get this hot here.

Today's big weather story is a close encounter with the soggy remains of what was Tropical Storm Cristobal. This rotating pinwheel of moisture tracks across eastern Iowa into Wisconsin by tonight, and the heaviest rains should fall this afternoon into Wednesday morning. Models suggest big variations across the metro: from a quarter inch 50 miles west of Minneapolis to 3-5 inches for far western Wisconsin. The risk of street and stream flooding rises the farther east you live.

Wednesday looks cool, windy, showery (and foul) but dry, blue-sky weather returns by late week, with comfortable 70s spilling into the weekend. We may not get hurricanes, but used tropical storms? Yep.

3-D visible projection of NOAA data taken Tuesday afternoon: AerisWeather.

Moderate Excessive Rainfall Risk. NOAA WPC has a predicted swatch of heavy rain from northern Missouri northward into Iowa and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin by tonight. I still believe the heaviest rains will hit Wisconsin, but the MSP metro may see some 1-2" amounts, with over 3" east of the St. Croix River. Some 3-5" amounts can't be ruled out with this kind of a scenario.

Tropical Debris. Wait for it, on the right side of the forecast panel you can see the (predicted) rainfall swirl that was Tropical Storm Cristobal a couple days ago, now a weakening tropical depression. It will move quickly, reducing the potential for serious flooding, but I could see some street and stream flooding for parts of Wisconsin over the next 36 hours. Future radar: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

European Model Output. This is from the 06z Tuesday run, showing the axis of heavy rain shifting farther east into Wisconsin. Map credit: WeatherBell.

Cooler Correction Later This Week - More 90s Late Next Week? Confidence levels are low (I swear a lack of airplane data is showing up in less reliable model guidance over time). There's little doubt a spell of comfortable 70s is shaping up for the latter half of this week. Next week remains an enigma wrapped in a riddle. MSP Meteograms (ECMWF up top) courtesy of WeatherBell.

Taking the Edge Off the Heat? NOAA's GFS suggests a flurry of cool frontal passages within 2 weeks, keeping the worst of the blastfurnace heat south of Minnesota, with some natural A/C forecast from Seattle and Bilings to Fargo and the Twin Cities.

Warm Start to June. Details from Dr. Mark Seeley via . Details from Dr. Mark Seeley via Minnesota WeatherTalk : "...The first week of June has brought warmer than normal temperatures to all parts of Minnesota. Most climate stations are reporting average temperatures so far that are 6 to 10 degrees F above normal. June 1-2 brought the hottest temperatures for the year so far with most observers reporting daytime high temperatures from 90°F to 99°F. There have also been a few warm nights with the overnight temperature remaining in the upper 50s to lower 60s F. The first few days also brought severe thunderstorms with hail to parts of the state. Hail with 1 to 2-inch diameter stones occurred in several counties, while Blue Earth County also reported a brief tornado touchdown on June 2nd..."

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Monday, June 8th, 2020:

Tropical Depression Cristobal has continued to move inland overnight and has weakened with wind of 35 mph as of 7 AM Monday.

Cristobal will continue to move in a north-northwest direction today, turning to the north-northeast and picking up forward speed as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. At this track and speed, the center of what is left of Cristobal will reach the Great Lakes as we head into Tuesday night and Wednesday.

This storm will still pose a heavy rain, wind, and tornado threat along the track of the system.

Tropical Depression Cristobal. After moving inland across Louisiana yesterday evening, Cristobal has weakened and continues to move northward. As of 7 AM Monday, Cristobal had sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving north-northwest at 10 mph. The center of the system was located 50 miles south-southeast of Monroe, LA. It is still producing heavy rain across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley. Over the past 72 hours, over 4" of rain has fallen across portions of the Gulf Coast from Mississippi to portions of Florida, including 8.05" in Pascagoula, MS.

Cristobal Track. Cristobal will continue to move in a north-northwest direction today, turning more north tonight and north-northeast Tuesday into Wednesday while picking up forward speed. On this track, the center of what is left of Cristobal will reach the Great Lakes as we head into Tuesday night and Wednesday. While weakening is expected today and tomorrow, it will gain some strength as the low becomes non-tropical by Wednesday.

Heavy Rain Potential. Additional rainfall totals of 2-4”, with isolated 6”, could fall across the Mississippi Valley to the western Great Lakes. This rain could lead to flash flooding across portions of the region. Overall storm total precipitation totals of at least 5-10” are expected across portions of the Gulf Coast and Lower Mississippi Valley.

Flood Watches. Due to the heavy rain potential, Flood Watches stretch from the Gulf Coast to portions of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

Flood Risk. The greatest flood risk today will be from the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Mississippi Valley, where the heavy rain bands from Cristobal will be positioned. The flood risk will start to push into the Upper Mississippi Valley and Western Great Lakes as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast Wind Gusts. As Cristobal moves northward, strong winds gusts of around 40 mph will also impact areas of the central U.S. to the Great Lakes. The highest wind gusts today are expected across the Lower Mississippi Valley, with stronger wind gusts expanding across the Ohio Valley to Chicago Monday Night into Tuesday. Tuesday Night into Wednesday these wind gusts will move into the Great Lakes. These wind gusts could produce tree damage and cause power outages.

Tornado Threat. The low-pressure area associated with Cristobal will continue to produce enough spin to produce rotation as the system moves northward. The greatest threat today will be across portions of the Deep South, moving north into the Ohio Valley Tuesday.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

The Power of Data. NOAA is using novel ways to collect ocean data, which becomes extra-critical during hurricane season. Here's an excerpt from NOAA Research: "...To gather this information, NOAA scientists are testing out the use of gliders, robotic tools that can dive up to a half mile below the ocean surface and transmit data to satellites when they surface. NOAA and its partners will deploy up to 30 gliders this hurricane season. In May of this year, a glider in the Gulf Stream gathered ocean data ahead of early-season Tropical Storm Arthur, passing within 75 kilometers (46 miles) of the eye of the storm. The data collected by the glider - which is part of a group of gliders deployed by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and partially funded by NOAA’s Global Ocean Monitoring and Observing Program - were fed into forecast models in real-time as the storm evolved. Scientists plan to use the data these gliders collect to do research that will help improve the accuracy of hurricane forecast models..."

Photo credit : Two gliders on their way to be deployed. Credit: NOAA AOML.

A Drop in Commercial Flights is Bad for Hurricane Forecasts. Junk in - junk out. Here's an excerpt of a story at WIRED.com (paywall): "...As a result, weather centers in the US and Europe have seen a decline of more than 80 to 90 percent in weather flight data. This loss comes during a “hyperactive” hurricane season, with predictions of 15 to 20 named storms between now and November 30. This week, tropical storm Cristobal slammed into the western side of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula with heavy rainfall and 60 mph winds. By Friday, the National Weather Service expects the storm to head north toward the Louisiana or Texas coast. Some meteorologists worry the lack of aircraft data will make their forecasts of tropical storm effects more difficult. “We are heading into a hurricane season with a big disadvantage,” says CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar. “Aircraft reports are second only to satellite data in terms of their impact to forecasts. We rely on them a lot more than people think...”

Image credit : NASA.

May 2020 Climate Recap. NOAA NCEI has an update; here's a clip: "For May, the average contiguous U.S. temperature was 60.8°F, 0.6°F above the 20th-century average and ranked in the middle third of the 126-year record. The meteorological spring (March-May) average temperature for the Lower 48 was 52.6°F, 1.7°F above average and ranked in the warmest third of the record. Each of the first five months of 2020 was marked by large regional variability in temperature, but when averaged over the five-month period, the contiguous U.S. temperature was 45.9°F, 2.6°F above the 20th-century average, ranking ninth warmest in the January-May record. The May precipitation total for the contiguous U.S. was 3.04 inches, 0.13 inch above average, and ranked in the middle third of the 126-year period of record..."

Warmer Summer Temperatures Slow COVID-19 Transmission, But Not By Much. Here's an excerpt from a new paper summary at ScienceDaily: "...The research team analyzed daily reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection across the United States from January 22, 2020 through April 3, 2020, as tracked by John Hopkins University's COVID-19 Dashboard, and estimated associations between temperature, precipitation, UV Index, as tracked from the National Centers for Environmental Information, and rate of case increase. "While the rate of virus transmission may slow down as the maximum daily temperature rises to around 50 degrees, the effects of temperature rise beyond that don't seem to be significant," said first author Shiv T. Sehra, MD, Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Mount Auburn Hospital and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "Based on our analysis, the modest association suggests that it is unlikely that disease transmission will slow dramatically in the summer months from the increase in temperature alone..."

File image : CDC.

We Earthlings: Recycle Paper and Cardboard. Earth911.com has some startling numbers - and good suggestions: "On average, every American sends 1,646.15 pounds of solid waste to landfills every year. If that sounds like a lot, it’s because it is! If you don’t already recycle paper products, you can reduce your solid waste by 25 percent by recycling all of the paper and cardboard items your local service accepts.

Bill Would Prevent the President From Nuking Hurricanes. This is not The Onion, by the way. Here's an excerpt from Nextgov: "Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, on Monday unveiled legislation that would forbid President Trump from dropping nuclear bombs into hurricanes to disrupt their paths and stop them from hitting the U.S., a recommendation the president reportedly made to advisers last year. Introduced on the first day of the 2020 hurricane season, Garcia’s Climate Change and Hurricane Correlation and Strategy Act would require the administration to produce and submit to Congress a comprehensive government-led strategy and five annual reports that outline how to properly confront increasing hurricane activity. Further, the legislation would also prohibit the president from unleashing any strategic weapon to alter weather patterns or respond to climate change..."

File image : Ready.gov.

96 F. maximum temperature in the Twin Cities on Monday.

77 F. average high on June 8.

88 F. high on June 8, 2019.

November 9, 2002: Extensive flash flood begins across northwest Minnesota. 14.55 inches would fall over the next 48 hours near Lake of the Woods. Floodwaters cover the city of Roseau. The Roseau River looked like a large lake from a satellite view.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase. PM storms, heavy rain. Winds: E 10-15. High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times, especially east metro into Wisconsin. Low: 63



WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, slow PM clearing, cool wind. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 68



THURSDAY: Breezy with comfortable sunshine. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 56. High: 75



FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, warmer. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 58. High: near 80



SATURDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Winds: E 10-15. Wake-up: 56. High: 76



SUNDAY: Fading sun, winds pick up. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 55. High: 76



MONDAY: Patchy clouds, slight thunder risk. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 58. High: 79

Climate Stories...

No Vaccine Will Protect Us Against Climate Change. Here's an excerpt of a post at The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development: "...Why have global leaders been less determined in the fight against climate change? Why are governments not detailing in emergency press briefings the urgent actions they are taking to save the planet? The reason is because of a fundamental difference: the coronavirus could immediately infect and potentially kill anyone exposed to it, whereas greenhouse gases are slowly destroying the planet and are gradually threatening our survival over decades of time. Whereas most of us were conscious of the dangers posed by COVID-19 as soon as we stepped out the front door, few of us today feel immediately threatened by climate change. Whatever the impacts may be, depending on where we live, they may only marginally affect our daily lives. Put simply, climate change is seen not as a “clear and present danger” but as a “diffuse and future danger.” It’s a python that threatens to slowly strangle us, not a cobra that could kill with one bite..."

Summers are Growing Longer Due to Climate Change, While Winters are Dramatically Shrinking. Capital Weather Gang has the post; here's an excerpt: "...The vast majority of 6,000 weather stations analyzed globally now experience a longer summer compared with the previous 30-year reference period. In the United States and Canada, summer has expanded by an average of one week. The lengthiest increases in summer conditions, colored in orange and red, have occurred over the southern United States, as well as in eastern and western Canada. Generally, the closer you get to an ocean, the more summer has expanded. This makes sense as the oceans have warmed dramatically, and they impart a tremendous influence on the climate. Areas in blue on the first map show where summer conditions are slightly shorter and are limited to small pockets in the central United States. There is also a notable urban heat island effect as cities are experiencing longer summers than nearby rural areas..."

Image credit : Brian Brettschneider.

Hurricane Michael Intensified Faster Than Even Long-Time Residents Could Imagine. InsideClimate News has an interesting post: "...The elements that made hurricane Michael uniquely destructive align with scientists' warnings about a warming climate. Warmer ocean temperatures fuel more intense hurricanes, which scientists expect will lead to more Category 4 and 5 storms. Rising seas from glacial ice melt intensify a storm surge—which was ultimately what forced Summers and Frank out of the house. The two men and three animals all survived the storm. The next morning, Summers walked around town to survey the damage. "I honestly thought I was the only person alive because it looked like a bomb had gone off," Summers said..."