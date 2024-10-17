PARIS — Torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways in central France on Thursday, disrupting transportation in the region.
Flooding in central France submerges rail and road links
Torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways in central France on Thursday, disrupting transportation in the region.
By The Associated Press
National railway operator SNCF halted regional trains between the cities of Lyon and Saint-Étienne, saying the tracks were impassable. Train services were not expected to resume until Friday morning.
A main highway between the two cities also was inundated and subsequently closed. Authorities also shut down several local roads, urging residents to avoid all flooded areas.
The country's wine-producing Rhône and Loire regions were on high alert, with officials warning residents against attempting to cross flooded streets by car or on foot.
