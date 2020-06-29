Flash Flood Potential Along Leading Edge of Sweaty Air. There is something for the entire family today: flash flood potential this morning as more lines of T-storms track over saturated ground, and uncomfortably hot and humid weather by afternoon as the heat index exceeds 95F in the metro and 100F over western Minnesota - marking the leading edge of what may be the hottest 2 weeks of 2020. Map: Praedictix.

Stinking Hot. Here is the 00z Monday run of ECMWF (European model) showing a streak of low to mid 90s, starting Thursday. Dew points may come down a bit by late week, but heat indices should still be in the upper 90s to near 100F. Looks like we have ourselves a real summer this year. Graphic: WeatherBell.