Flood Watch Expires at 10 AM - Heat Advisory Later Today
By
Paul Douglas
June 29, 2020 — 7:56am
Flash Flood Potential Along Leading Edge of Sweaty Air. There is something for the entire family today: flash flood potential this morning as more lines of T-storms track over saturated ground, and uncomfortably hot and humid weather by afternoon as the heat index exceeds 95F in the metro and 100F over western Minnesota - marking the leading edge of what may be the hottest 2 weeks of 2020. Map: Praedictix.
Stinking Hot. Here is the 00z Monday run of ECMWF (European model) showing a streak of low to mid 90s, starting Thursday. Dew points may come down a bit by late week, but heat indices should still be in the upper 90s to near 100F. Looks like we have ourselves a real summer this year. Graphic: WeatherBell.
NOAA's GFS model predicts 90 degrees in the metro 10 of the next 16 days. I wouldn't be surprised to see some mid-90s close to home 4th of July weekend. An old fashioned July heat wave? It sure looks like it. More storms bubble up today, but we should dry out as the week goes on. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Humidity levels go from noticeable to cringe-worthy this week as dew point temperatures rise above 70F; a heat index from 95-100F. Sunshine gives way to scattered T-storms from later today into Thursday. No steady rain, but a few waves of thunder and lightning. ECMWF prints out 1-2 inch rains by Thursday night.
Saturday will be a wonderful day across the region with mainly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 80s - a great day to get out and get some Vitamin D! Storm chances return late this weekend into next week. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Another day of amazing weather yesterday, and after a sloppy start today should see improving weather as northwest winds kick in and drier air filters southward out of Canada. Saturday looks like the sunnier, nicer day of the weekend for outdoor plans - the approach of hot, humidified air will set off a few T-storms next week. By then you may welcome a cooling shower.