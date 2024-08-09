Flood damage outpaces some repairs in hard-hit Vermont town

The flooding that hit the northeastern part of the state on July 30 knocked out five bridges, destroyed five homes, damaged 20 to 30 more and caved in and washed away roads in Lyndon, a rural town of about 5,600 people. It came three weeks after after flooding in the north and center of the state from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. That storm killed two people, including a driver in the village of Lyndonville who was swept away by floodwaters.