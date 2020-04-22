History Repeats Itself 102 Years Later?



We are running an experiment, in real-time, that has never been done before. During the Spanish Flu of 1918 some cities did try to shut down, but it wasn't the widespread quarantine we're dealing with in 2020.

There were hucksters, scammers and conspiracy theorists in 1918, too. My hope is that a vaccine comes quickly, and after this is over there's a new, deeper respect for experts, science and decisions based on facts, not fear.

All the weather models are a little drier for this week, although rain is still likely Friday. The pattern favors unusually cold, stormy weather for the eastern U.S. and relative warmth out west. Long-range guidance pushes a heat dome farther east late next week, and by the first weekend of May we MAY be enjoying 70s! NOAA's

GFS prints out the first 80-degree high on Saturday, May 2. I wouldn't circle my calendar just yet (does anyone still do that?) but a higher sun angle is finally emboldening warm fronts.

No snow or floods; nothing severe. I'm relieved for a relatively quiet sky.

Photo credit above: Pete Schenck.

Mildest Today, Then Slight Cooling. No more snow or wind chill showing up, just a few minor temperature relapses. 70s are likely south/west of MSP today, a sign of what's to come. Oh happy day. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Fairly Close to Average. Both ECMWF (top) and NOAA's GFS (bottom) show an upward temperature trend in the next 7-14 days. Not sure I'm buying low 80s one week from Saturday, but a guy can dream. Graphics: WeatherBell.

Temperatures Close to Average First Week of May. Which wouldn't be so bad considering that would imply 60s and a few 70s. Expect frequent intrusions of cooler air for a day or 2. No extended heat waves brewing yet.

30-Day Climatology. Thanks to the USDA Midwest Climate Hub (PDF) for the update; here's an excerpt: "Cold conditions spread over the Plains and Midwest during the last week bringing extreme cold and well-below freezing conditions last week bringing the last 30 days below average, up to 8°F below in the Dakotas with slightly above in far southern and eastern areas. A change in precipitation has occurred with most of the region now drier than average, especially west where large areas are below50% of average. Above-average precipitation areas are mostly in Wisconsin wrapping around the eastern part of the Corn Belt..."

Wet, But Not as Wet as 2019. USDA topsoil moisture is running above average in Minnesota, but values are dropping over time as some of the biggest storms track to our south and east. Source: USDA.

2-Mile Wide Tornado in Mississippi on Easter Sunday. That's close to the widest (wedge) tornado ever observed. WMC-TV in Memphis has details: "One of the violent EF-4 tornadoes that touched down in south Mississippi on Easter has been given an official width of at least 2 miles. That report is according to surveys conducted by the National Weather Service out of Jackson, Mississippi. The Easter storm carved a path of damage for 68 miles and growing to at least two miles wide, making it wider than the Yazoo City tornado that hit Central Mississippi 10 years prior. The widest storm on record is the El Reno, Oklahoma tornado that formed during a tornado outbreak back in May of 2013. The EF-3 storms swelled to 2.6 miles in diameter as it ripped a path across the Sooner State, killing nine people in its wake..."

Color Psychology: What Does Your Favorite Color Say About Your Personality? Hmmm. Not sure about this one, but I found it intriguing how we (apparently) react to color. Here's an overview of a worthy read at Big Think: "Color psychology has been used in marketing and branding for years, but research in the last decade has taken color psychology and applied it to human personality traits. Colors aren't merely associated with various feelings but can actually shape our perceptions and personalities. Various studies across multiple years have given us insight into what each color represents in regards to our personality, work ethic, and motivation levels..."

50 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

61 F. average high at MSP on April 21.

77 F. high on April 21, 2019.

April 22, 1874: Unseasonably cold air moves into Minnesota. The low is 23 degrees at the Twin Cities.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny intervals, milder. Winds: E 7-12. High: 64



THURSDAY: More clouds than sun, probably dry. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 41. High: near 60



FRIDAY: Cool with a few hours of rain. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 43. High: 55



SATURDAY: Some sun, cool breeze lingers. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 58



SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a little nicer. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 43. High: 62



MONDAY: Unsettled with showers. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 60



TUESDAY: Shorts optional. Cool breeze hangs on. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 41. High: 58

Climate Stories...

Earth Day at 50: "There Is No Planet B". Here is an excerpt from an Op-Ed at Star Tribune: "...The 50th anniversary will be the strangest, as the COVID-19 pandemic will require most citizens to demonstrate at home and online. Yet this is an all-hands-on-deck moment, requiring the urgent, game-changing response COVID-19 received. This year is forecast to be the hottest on record, after 2019’s frightening and costly fires, floods and storms that devastated the Australian bush and Midwestern farms. The melting of the ice caps and glaciers accelerates as temperatures soar, a record 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit recorded in Antarctica on Feb. 8, the same temperature as Los Angeles that day. Already 90 American cities experience some flooding, while officials in low-lying cities like Manila consider how to move. Yet good news is also plentiful. Wind and solar energy are booming at a scale and cost unimaginable even a few years ago, with electric cars, buses, trucks and charging stations rolling out fast around the world..."

How is the Coronavirus Pandemic Affecting Climate Change. WIRED.com (paywall) reports: "...But maybe our suddenly clearer skies don’t have to be temporary. We’re getting a taste of how much more livable our cities would be if we designed them for people, not cars. Closing roads to cars altogether—as cities like Boston and Oakland, California, have done during the crisis—means people can walk and bike in safety, itself a boost to public health. “We call this a ‘psychic outcome,’ of people realizing what we’ve absorbed from the slow intensification of urban life as it relates to vehicles,” Gurney notes. “It’s potentially a moment where we can get a clearer picture of what we’ve slowly kind of numbed ourselves to. Cities are profoundly dominated by vehicles.” Done incorrectly, though, a rethinking of cities could exacerbate inequalities..."

Denis Hayes, Planner of First Earth Day, Discusses "Virtual" 50th. InsideClimate News has perspective; here's a clip: "...This year's Earth Day plan was to get a billion people all over the world to participate in events drawing attention to the most urgent environmental issue in history: the climate crisis. Instead, with most of the world locked down by the coronavirus disease, Covid-19, Earth Day will be virtual. Hayes, reflecting on the cataclysmic consequences of climate change, had high hopes for Earth Day's impact, especially with a newly reenergized environmental movement led by young people like Greta Thunberg. No one imagined the world would change so radically, so quickly, under a ruinous virus that has locked down half the planet. But amid the darkness in the world these days, Hayes also sees a few glimmers of hope for the future of the planet. His remarks, below, are lightly edited..."

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories are Dangerous - Here's How to Stop Them Spreading. Sound familiar? Here's a clip from a post at The Conversation: "...Another way to neutralise conspiracy theories is through logic-based inoculation. This involves explaining the rhetorical techniques and tell-tale traits to be found in misinformation, so that people can flag it before it has a chance to mislead them. In the Conspiracy Theory Handbook, we document seven traits of conspiratorial thinking. Spotting these can help people identify a baseless theory..."

Image credit : Conspiracy Theory Handbook, Author provided.

Climate Change Multiplies the Threats of Infectious Diseases. Here's the intro to a story at Truthout: "As the novel coronavirus continues to rage like a wildfire across the planet, its devastating toll has left many asking whether climate change — another multifaceted phenomenon with global reach — has played a part in spreading, even triggering, the pandemic. Some, like Katharine Hayhoe, a climate change scientist and professor of public policy at Texas Tech University, have been able to provide answers. “Climate change didn’t cause the pandemic, and climate change directly causes very few of them,” Hayhoe told Truthout. “But what climate change does is it interacts with, and in many cases has the potential to exacerbate the impacts...”

Western U.S. is Locked in the Grips of the First Human-Caused Megadrought, Study Finds. Capital Weather Gang has the post; here's the intro: "A vast region of the western United States, extending from California, Arizona and New Mexico north to Oregon and Idaho, is in the grips of the first climate change-induced megadrought observed in the past 1,200 years, a study shows. The finding means the phenomenon is no longer a threat for millions to worry about in the future, but is already here. The megadrought has emerged while thirsty, expanding cities are on a collision course with the water demands of farmers and with environmental interests, posing nightmare scenarios for water managers in fast-growing states. A megadrought is broadly defined as a severe drought that occurs across a broad region for a long duration, typically multiple decades..."