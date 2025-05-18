Business

Flights reduced by 40% at Paris-Orly airport after traffic control systems break down

France's civil aviation authority asked airlines to reduce flights by 40% at Paris-Orly airport on Sunday evening after air traffic control systems suffered a breakdown.

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 4:10PM

PARIS — France's civil aviation authority asked airlines to reduce flights by 40% at Paris-Orly airport on Sunday evening after air traffic control systems suffered a breakdown.

The authority, known as DGAC, said in a statement that some ''regulation'' was needed involving a significant reduction in the number of flights. The statement didn't provide details on the cause of the breakdown.

DGAC said its teams ''are fully mobilized to restore normal operations as soon as possible.''

Paris-Orly airport serves domestic and international flights, including to most European countries and the U.S.

Flights to Spain, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland and several French cities were canceled on Sunday while many others were delayed.

More than 33 million passengers traveled through Paris-Orly airport last year, about half the number at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, according to figures released by the operator Aeroport de Paris.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Trump's tariffs may mean Walmart shoppers pay more, his treasury chief acknowledges

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged Sunday that Walmart, the largest U.S. retailer, may pass along some of the costs from President Donald Trump's tariffs to its shoppers through higher prices.

Business

Flights reduced by 40% at Paris-Orly airport after traffic control systems break down

Business

Congo's coltan miners dig for world's tech — and struggle regardless of who is in charge