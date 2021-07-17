LIBSON, Portugal — A strike by workers at Portugal's airports forced the cancellation of over 200 flights on Saturday, Portuguese media reported.
Portuguese state broadcaster RTP said that at least 166 flights were cancelled in Lisbon alone.
Unions also called strikes for the airports in Porto, Faro, Funchal and Porto Santo.
The walkouts over wage conditions are scheduled to last through Sunday.
