WASHNGTON — Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The FAA said on Twitter that the operations at Reagan and Dulles international airports have restarted after repairs to a communications system were made at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility.
While the repairs were underway, departures from National and Dulles international airports were subjected to a ground stop, the FAA said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Voting closes as Guatemalans choose new president after a tumultuous electoral season
Polling centers closed and poll workers began tallying ballots across Guatemala on Sunday evening to determine hundreds of congressional and local races, but the big presidential field was expected only to be narrowed and require a runoff.
World
What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what does it mean for Muslims?
Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week's Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, as one of the world's largest religious gatherings returns to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions.
World
Flights at Reagan National, Dulles airports resume after being halted by air traffic control woes
Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Business
Sacai caps Paris Fashion Week with a collision of punk, workwear and inventive silhouettes
The sweltering Paris heat wave, leaving exhausted fashionistas nearly baked in the leafy courtyard of an esteemed Sorbonne University campus, met its stylish adversary: Sacai's spring men's co-ed fashion show. The biting Parisian heat was momentarily forgotten as attendees, clutching eco-water for relief, were drawn into Sacai's final display for this season's Paris Fashion Week.
World
Russia says China backs its efforts to stabilize the country after mercenary rebellion
Russia said on Sunday that China threw its support behind President Vladimir Putin's efforts to stabilize the country after an aborted rebellion against the Kremlin by an army of mercenaries.