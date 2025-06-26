Fleming, Raynaud, Penda headline the list of best available players entering Round 2 of NBA draft

Freshmen dominated the first round of the NBA draft. That squeezed out some veteran college big men.
St. Joseph's junior Rasheer Fleming, Stanford senior Maxime Raynaud, and fifth-year seniors in Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Auburn's Johni Broome are among those waiting to hear their name called entering the second round.
Bigs made up eight of the 30 first-round picks, with 18 freshmen and six international prospects taking up most of the slots.
Here's a look at top prospects available when the two-day format resumes with Minnesota on the clock Thursday night:
Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph's
The 6-foot-8, 232-pound junior is coming off a productive season that included averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds for career-best outputs. He tied for fourth at the combine with a better than 7-5 wingspan, helping him average 1.5 blocks over the last two seasons.
He also proved he could stretch his range, going from shooting 31.3% on 3-pointers in his first two college seasons to 39% last year. Notably, he performed well in catch-and-shoot situations (in the 79th percentile) and finishing at the rim (89th percentile), according to Synergy's analytics data.
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford