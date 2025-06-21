Fleetwood seizes control after Scheffler blowup and leads Travelers by 3

CROMWELL, Conn. — Tommy Fleetwood avoided the blunders by Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, never missing a fairway Saturday and seizing on the good scoring conditions for a 7-under 63 for a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Travelers Championship.
At stake for Fleetwood is a chance to add a PGA Tour title to a resume that includes seven European titles, three Ryder Cup appearances and a regular fixture among the top 25 for the last two years.
The immediate challengers at steamy TPC River Highlands are New England's favorite son and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (63) and Russell Henley, who had a 61 one day after calling a penalty on himself when he wasn't entirely sure it was one.
Missing are Scheffler and Thomas, both tied for the 36-hole lead with Fleetwood.
Scheffler had a 29th birthday to forget. Thousands of spectators around the first tee serenaded him. He responded with a triple bogey, the first time he has done that to start a round in his PGA Tour career. The world's No. 1 player never quite recovered, posting a 72, the fifth time in 55 rounds this year he was over par.
Scheffler was nine shots behind.
Thomas, already a winner at Hilton Head this year, was still in range of Fleetwood when he hit his tee shot onto the railroad tracks left of the par-5 13th, the club slipping out his hand. And then it got worse. He twice watched chips up a slope to a green that ran away from him come up short and roll back down the hill.
He missed a 6-foot putt and took a quadruple-bogey 9. Thomas shot 73 and was 10 behind.