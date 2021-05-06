More from Star Tribune
See iconic Minneapolis house featured in Dwell magazine
Architect's FlatPak house near Cedar Lake was case study for modern prefab construction.
Coronavirus
Minnesota's COVID restrictions to end May 28, mask mandate July 1
Mask-wearing mandate to end sooner than planned if Minnesota reaches a 70% vaccination target.
Curious Minnesota
Listen: Was Minnesota home to nuclear missiles during the Cold War?
Curious Minnesota podcast host Eric Roper discusses the 1950s initiative to install missile sites around the Twin Cities.
Coronavirus
Live at noon: Walz to loosen COVID restrictions in state
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to tie the change to Minnesota vaccination goals.
Variety
New sitcom 'Girls5Eva,' a parody of girl groups, is what you really, really want
Former MTV staples ache for a comeback in this musical sitcom packed with zingers.