CALGARY, Alberta — Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave to attend to his mental health, the team announced Sunday.
The 25-year-old from Golden, British Columbia, is under the care of professionals, the Flames said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Dube was not in Calgary's lineup for Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound center was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Flames in the 2016 draft. He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Souhan: Vikings' Cousins became more valuable after injury
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins saw his value increase following a season-ending injury, as the team could not find a suitable fill-in quarterback and didn't make the playoffs.
Sports
Loons
Reynoso arrives in Minnesota, will join Loons for Arizona training
The star midfielder, who had a long absence ahead of the 2023 season, missed last week's preseason workouts.