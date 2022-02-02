The U.S. men's national team will be without injured standouts Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Honduras. But here are five other key American players to watch:

Player, position, club

1. Christian Pulisic, forward, Chelsea

Now age 23, the Pennsylvania native remains the most dynamic and dangerous American player.

2. Matt Turner, goalkeeper, New England Revolution

He'll join Arsenal this summer on a deal worth up to $10 million for the Revolution.

3. Walker Zimmerman, defender, Nashville SC

The Georgia native is a key part of the American defense, especially of late.

4. Tim Weah, forward, Lille (France)

He missed Sunday's 2-0 loss because his vaccination status didn't meet Canada's entry requirements.

5. Weston McKennie, midfielder, Juventus

The Texas native has eight goals and three assists in 30 career USMNT appearances.