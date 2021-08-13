'Nora From Queens'

Awkwafina returns as the ultimate slacker who would be sleeping past noon if she wasn't getting roped into reunions with high school pals and time traveling from a tanning bed. It's fun to watch the young comic find a dozen different ways to freak out, but the real draw continues to be 73-year-old Lori Tan Chinn as the feisty grandmother who won't stop nagging until she lands the cover of AARP magazine.

9 p.m. Wednesday, Comedy Central

Andy Cohen in “Ex-Rated.”

'Ex-Rated'

Andy Cohen, the man who brought us the "Real Housewives" franchise, hosts this oh-so-naughty new series in which singles — including a dominatrix from Duluth — learn what their former lovers really think of them. Cohen has a knack for taking a smutty idea and making it look like something that could air on PBS. Plus, he's a lot more fun than Dr. Phil.

Now streaming on Peacock

Rosa Salazar in “Brand New Cherry Flavor.”

'Brand New Cherry Flavor'

Rosa Salazar plays a struggling filmmaker willing to sell her soul to the devil to get revenge on a slimy producer. The writers, who include former Minnesota playwright Christina Ham, are aiming at "hip horror," but scenes of Salazar wolfing down guinea-pig stew and vomiting up kittens may be too much for viewers with sensitive stomachs.

Now streaming on Netflix

Denilson Garibo in “Homeroom,” which chronicled Oakland High School’s class of 2020 as it confronted an unprecedented year.

'Homeroom'

Anyone under the impression that today's teenagers are only interested in the latest TikTok dances should check out this documentary about Oakland, Calif., students during the 2019-2000 school year. The film captures how the pandemic shook up their graduation plans, but not the desire for police reform in their community. Even viewers who don't agree with their politics will have to give them an "A" for effort.

Now streaming on Hulu

“Nine Perfect Strangers” stars Nicole Kidman.

'Nine Perfect Strangers'

David E. Kelley has adapted another Liane Moriarty novel starring Nicole Kidman. But this is no "Big Little Lies 3." In this limited series, Kidman plays a health guru who uses drugs and a halfhearted Russian accent to "heal" troubled folks who mistakenly believe they've booked a vacation on Fantasy Island. Watching the clients get therapy from a hammock instead of a couch would be a snooze if they weren't played by all-stars like Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon and Regina Hall.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Hulu