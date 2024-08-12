Wires

By Associated Press

August 12, 2024 at 2:44PM

LONDON — Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Daley had won five gold medals).

Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, found guilty in breach of election computer

USA Gymnastics officials 'disappointed' an arbitration panel won't reconsider asking Jordan Chiles to return her medal

Judge rules against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in fight to be on New York presidential ballot, says he's not state resident