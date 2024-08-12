LONDON — Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Daley had won five gold medals).
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 12, 2024 at 2:44PM
