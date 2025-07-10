LONDON — Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek reaches her first Wimbledon final by beating Belinda Bencic.
Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek reaches her first Wimbledon final by beating Belinda Bencic
Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek reaches her first Wimbledon final by beating Belinda Bencic.
The Associated Press
July 10, 2025 at 5:06PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek reaches her first Wimbledon final by beating Belinda Bencic
Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek reaches her first Wimbledon final by beating Belinda Bencic.