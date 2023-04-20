Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pledged that Minnesota can be both a shining example of American prosperity and a firewall to the "forces of hatred and bigotry" in the first State of the State speech of his second term on Wednesday.

The governor's fiery speech to a joint session of the DFL-controlled Legislature came as lawmakers head into the final stretch of their session, where they'll finalize a two-year state budget that is expected to tap much of Minnesota's $17.5 billion surplus.

"We have a new mandate for action — a chance to set aside the old fights in favor of doing something truly historic for our children and grandchildren," Walz said. "This is a moment we have been building towards for a long time. And we will not let it go to waste."

Walz touted the DFL-controlled Legislature's accomplishments so far, contrasted Minnesota with GOP states that "put bullies in charge of your health care," and vowed to make the state the best in the nation to raise a family. He also called on lawmakers to pass gun-control measures.

Democrats gave the governor a standing ovation and praised his speech afterwards, while Republicans described it as divisive and filled with "broken promises."

"It was like being at a Democrat pep rally … that really didn't talk about the needs of Minnesotans," said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks.

Here are five takeaways from Walz's State of the State speech.

A chance to be 'America's North Star'

Walz compared the state's current political moment to the "Minnesota Miracle" of 50 years ago, when former Gov. Wendell Anderson won support for a plan that reshaped the tax system and poured money into school districts.

Today, Walz said, Democrats have an opportunity to enact similarly sweeping change with full control of state government and a massive budget surplus.

"Fifty years after the Minnesota Miracle, we've got another chance to be America's North Star," Walz said. "We have the resources. We have the shared vision. And for the first time in half a century, we have the political will to get this done."

So far, Walz said, Democrats are seizing the moment. He rattled off the list of progressive bills they've already made law this year: providing free school meals for all Minnesota students, setting a carbon-free electricity standard of 100% by 2040, codifying abortion rights into state law, and more.

Focusing on families

Seeking to make Minnesota the best state for families, Walz reiterated his goal to end child poverty and touted his proposal for a "nation-leading child tax credit" that he said would put money back in parents' pockets.

He said the state should send part of the surplus back to taxpayers via direct rebate checks, help cover the steep cost of child care and give public schools a multibillion-dollar funding boost. Walz and legislative leaders struck a spending deal last month to increase education funding by $2.2 billion.

"No parent in Minnesota should and will have to settle for second-best when it comes to their child's education," Walz said.

A firewall against 'hatred and bigotry'

The governor dedicated part of his speech to condemning the policies of GOP states such as Florida and contrasting them with Minnesota.

"The forces of hatred and bigotry are on the march in states across this country and around the world," Walz said. "But let me say this now and be very clear about this: That march stops at Minnesota's borders."

Walz broadly criticized GOP governors who he said preach about freedom on television and then let the government "invade your bedroom, your children's locker room, and your doctor's office" — a reference to states that have restricted abortion and transgender rights.

"It's not up to me how folks in those places … like Florida, go about their business," Walz said. "But I got to tell you, I'm pretty glad we do it our way here and not that way."

A plea for gun control

Should they reach his desk, Walz said he's ready to sign a pair of gun control bills that would expand criminal background checks to cover most private firearm transfers and create a red-flag law allowing authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous.

Those measures face an uncertain fate in the Senate, which Democrats control by a narrow 34-33 margin. Walz said the two bills are necessary to help keep children safe.

"Weapons of war have no place in our schools, in our churches," Walz said. "The time for hiding behind thoughts and prayers is long gone."

Republicans question Walz's priorities

After the governor's speech, GOP legislative leaders held a news conference to highlight the issues they said Walz didn't talk about: all the tax increases being proposed by Democrats and the tax cuts some of them once agreed to but aren't actively pursuing.

A full repeal of the state's tax on Social Security income was "something that was missing this evening," House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said.

Johnson, the GOP Senate leader, likened Walz's State of the State address to a "national campaign speech."

"I was hoping for a unified message tonight, something that all Minnesotans could get behind," Johnson said. "But we're seeing the ambitions of the governor are national, and we're starting to forget about the needs of Minnesotans."