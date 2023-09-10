1. The Gophers have more than one way to win a game

In the season-opening win over Nebraska, the Gophers had trouble getting their running game going, so they turned to the pass to rally past the Cornhuskers. Saturday, coach P.J. Fleck was determined that his team would establish the run. The result: The Gophers not only rushed for 296 yards, they also might have identified their bell-cow back for the present and future in true freshman Darius Taylor, who carried 33 times for 193 yards. "Now we know what he can handle,'' Fleck said. "And now we've got to get some other backs in the mix.''

2. The offensive line had a resounding response

A week after clearing the way for only 55 rushing yards on 25 carries, Minnesota's offensive line rebounded nicely by helping the run game average 5.3 yards per carry and limiting Eastern Michigan to one sack that resulted in a loss of 1 yard. "Up front, we felt like we had to be able to get our own line imposing their will,'' Fleck said. Afterward, the coach offered: "They dominated the trenches.''

3. Efficiency in the red zone must improve

As good as the Gophers were in rolling up 413 total yards, they left a potential 19 points on the field by settling for three field goals and being stopped on fourth-and-goal from the Eastern Michigan 2-yard line. Minnesota ran 17 plays inside the Eagles 10 and gained 22 yards, with touchdown runs of 2 yards and 1 yard.

4. Special teams were special

While the Gophers didn't need the dramatics of a walk-off field goal like they used to beat Nebraska, their special teams still played a key role against Eastern Michigan. Dragan Kesich made three chip-shot field goals, but just as important were his six kickoffs that resulted in touchbacks against a team that a week earlier returned two kicks for touchdowns. In addition, the Gophers got a punt block for a safety by Eli Mau. Joey Gerlach nearly recovered that block for a TD, but his foot was out of bounds.

5. A big trip to ACC country awaits

Fleck has emphasized with his team that their 2023 schedule, which includes both Michigan and Ohio State, isn't difficult but is full of opportunities. The next opportunity that's knocking comes Saturday, with a trip to No. 17 North Carolina for the first meeting against the Tar Heels in program history. North Carolina (2-0) turned back Appalachian States upset bid Saturday, prevailing 40-34 in two overtimes. The Gophers will get an up-close look at Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye, who passed for 4,321 yards and 38 TDs as a redshirt freshman last year and is projected as a top-five NFL draft pick.