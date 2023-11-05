1. Jer'Zhan Newton dominated

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton didn't play in the first half while serving a suspension stemming from a targeting penalty he received on Oct. 21 against Wisconsin. When he entered the game in the second half, it was clear why the 6-2, 295-pounder was named a midseason All-America selection by the Associated Press. After the Gophers got a takeaway deep in Illini territory, Newton had two tackles, including a third-down sack of Athan Kaliakmanis, forcing the Gophers to kick a field goal for a 20-14 lead. Minnesota gained only 12 yards in the third quarter. "He was really disruptive,'' Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said of Newton, who finished with three tackles.

2. Gophers defense burned by big plays

A point of emphasis for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is preventing explosive plays by the opponent, but the Gophers gave up three plays of 20 yards or longer in the second half that changed the game. The first was Luke Altmyer's swing pass to 250-pound running back Kaden Feagin, who sprinted down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown play that gave the Illini a 21-20 lead in the third quarter. Then came the two plays that sealed the Gophers' fate. With Altmyer out, backup QB John Paddock faced fourth-and-11 from the Illinois 15 late in the fourth quarter. He promptly found Isaiah Williams for a 22-yard gain. After a 17-yard pass to Pat Bryant, Paddock hooked up with Williams for the 46-yard go-ahead TD with 50 seconds to play.

3. Pass rush made an impact

The Gophers had a season-high five sacks, including four in the second half, and that pressure came close to winning the game. Defensive end Jah Joyner had two sacks, including a strip sack of Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. Chris Collins recovered the fumble at the Illini 12-yard line, but the Gophers could cash in for only a field goal. Late in the fourth quarter, Danny Striggow's sack of Altmyer knocked the QB out of the game and left Illinois facing that fourth-and-11 from their 15.

4. Playing with fire gets them burned

Last week, the Gophers committed turnovers on their first two possessions, and Michigan State settled for two field goals. Saturday, Sean Tyler fumbled away the opening kickoff, and Illinois got the ball at the Minnesota 20. The Illini converted that gift into a touchdown, points that haunted the Gophers all day.

5. Trip to Purdue awaits

At 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten, the Gophers begin a two-week stretch of road games with Saturday's contest at Purdue (2:30 p.m., BTN). The Boilermakers (2-7, 1-5) are coming off a 41-13 loss to No. 3 Michigan and have lost four consecutive games. Purdue, under first-year coach Ryan Walters, is allowing 387.8 yards and 31.2 points per game, figures that rank last in the Big Ten. Their top offensive weapons are quarterback Hudson Card, a transfer from Texas who averages 206.8 passing yards per game, and wide receiver Deion Burks, who has six TD catches. Linebackers Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton share the Big Ten lead with seven sacks each.