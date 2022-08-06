Tap the bookmark to save this article.

There are many moments in her career that made Sylvia Fowles an all-time Minnesota great. Not easy to select just five to remember, but here goes:

Dec. 14, 2004: LSU, featuring Sylvia Fowles and Seimone Augustus, defeats Janel McCarville and the Gophers 75-67 at Williams Arena. Fowles produces 15 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

July 27, 2015: The Lynx pull off a three-way trade to acquire Fowles, who would become WNBA Finals MVP as the Lynx won their third title in five years.

Sept. 14, 2017: Fowles is named the WNBA MVP.

July 28, 2020: Fowles becomes the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder, passing former Lynx star and current assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson.

July 10, 2022: Fowles, playing in her last All-Star Game, wins the opening tip, takes the game's first shot (swishing a three-pointer) and later dunks.