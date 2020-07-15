Canterbury Park will host five stakes races Wednesday, including the $100,000 Mystic Lake Derby, as part of the Canterbury Park Turf Festival at the Shakopee track. All five stakes will be run on the turf.

The Mystic Lake Derby drew seven entries, topped by morning-line favorite Angelus Warrior, an allowance winner in his last start at Churchill Downs. His trainer, Mike Maker, also saddles Temple, the morning-line favorite in the $75,000 Mystic Lake Mile.

Winning Envelope, owned by Robert Lothenbach of Wayzata, heads a field of 11 in the $75,000 Lady Canterbury Stakes. The $50,000 Northbound Pride Oaks and the $50,000 Honor the Hero Stakes also are part of a nine-race card that begins at 4:30 p.m.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Wild schedule set

The Wild will play Colorado in an exhibition game on Wednesday, July 29, at 1:30 p.m. (Central time) in Edmonton.

Game times are also set for the Wild's first two games against Vancouver in a best-of-five play-in series. Game 1 is Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9:30 p.m. and Game 2 is Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 9:45 p.m.

Game 3 on Thursday, Aug. 6, has a game time to be determined. If necessary, Game 4 will be Aug. 7 and Game 5 Aug. 9.

Capan builds 4-shot lead

First round co-leader Frankie Capan shot a 5-under 67 to build a four-shot lead after two rounds of the Minnesota State Amateur on Tuesday at Edina Country Club.

Capan, of North Oaks Golf Club, is at 11-under 133. Tied for second are Caleb VanArragon of Bunker Hills, Michael Schmitz of Dwan and Van Holmgren of Pioneer Creek at 137 going into the final day.

Ice Breaker postponed

College hockey's signature opening weekend event, the Ice Breaker Tournament, scheduled to be hosted by Minnesota Duluth, will be postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was slated for Oct. 9-10 at Amsoil Arena.

Providence and Minnesota State Mankato have confirmed they will play in the postponed event, tentatively set for Oct. 15-16 next year. The Gophers have indicated they will not because of a schedule conflict.

Morgan recognized

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan made the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list Tuesday.

The award is presented annually to the best college football quarterback in the country. Thirty names are on the watch list. Last season, Morgan set the Gophers' single-season records for passing yards (3,253) and passing touchdowns (30).

Megan Ryan

Saints sign shortstop

• Nate Samson, 32, a three-time American Association All-Star shortstop, signed as a free agent with the Saints.