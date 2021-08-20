'The Chair'

Amanda Peet, best known as a comedic actor, co-created this thought-provoking dramedy about a college professor (Sandra Oh) struggling to keep her English department from being destroyed by budget-minded bosses and students more interested in being politically correct than reading Chaucer. The six-part series is at its finest when it focuses on senior instructors, played by Bob Balaban and Holland Taylor, who can't accept that the times are a-changin'.

Now streaming on Netflix

'Eyes on the Prize : Hallowed Ground'

One of the most moving documentary series in TV history is honored in this stylistic tribute that shows how much modern protests have in common with the civil rights movement. Despite its best effort, this one-hour update doesn't hold a candle to the first 18 episodes, which premiered in 1987. Fortunately, they're currently available on HBO Max.

Now streaming on HBO Max

'The Ultimate Surfer'

Part of the joy of watching this sport on TV is imagining yourself catching waves off some of the most gorgeous beaches in the world. But this new reality competition takes place in a 700-yard pool with an artificial-wave machine. It's about as much fun as watching Ernie play with his rubber duckie in the bathtub. The real contest here is betting which one of the surfer dudes will make a guest appearance on "SNL's" next installment of "The Californians."

Premieres 9 p.m. Monday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'Archer'

This animated spy spoof has stuck around by constantly reinventing itself. But this 12th season suggests that it may be time for the title character to turn in his license to kill. All the jokes in these new episodes could have been retrieved from the recycling bin. The only real draw here is hearing the voice of the unflappable Jessica Walter, who died in March.

9 p.m. Wednesday, FXX

'Clickbait'

If Sam Spade were in business today, he might be searching for clues on Instagram. That's the loose premise of this new series about a family trying to track down a missing loved one by burying their noses in their cellphones. The mystery isn't that compelling, but Zoe Kazan shines as the victim's sister.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix