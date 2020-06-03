RACINE, Wis. — Five people, including three juveniles, were shot at a beach in Racine as an argument escalated to gunfire. Police say all five, which also includes victims 18 and 20 years old, were taken to the hospital, but their conditions weren't available.
A witness tells The Journal Times the incident began with an argument between two people and the crowd around them encouraged the confrontation.
She said one person pulled out a gun and started shooting. She says one girl who was walking at North Beach was shot in the arm.
The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. when the beach was busy with people gathered for cookouts. Police did not say if a suspect has been arrested.
