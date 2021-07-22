The Wild has two picks in the first round of Friday's NHL draft (No. 22 and No. 26). Here are five players they might target with those picks.

Zachary Bolduc, center, Rimouski (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Despite having his season cut short by injury, Bolduc was still crowned the top professional prospect in the QMJHL. He's a versatile player with speed and skill.

Xavier Bourgault, center, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

A quick-thinking, fast-moving scorer, Bourgault had 40 points in 29 games last season. The center can also line up at wing.

Daniil Chayka, defense, CSKA (KHL)

After previously playing in the Ontario Hockey League, Chayka returned to his native Russia and appeared in the KHL. Not only does Chayka have size at 6 feet, 3 inches, he's also a smooth skater with poise.

Nikita Chibrikov, right wing, St. Petersburg (KHL)

This year's top-ranked player out of Russia is dynamic and creative with the puck. Chibrikov also captained Russia at the Under-18 World Championship earlier this year, racking up four goals and 13 points in seven games to help his country win silver.

Fedor Svechkov, center, Togliatti (Russia-2)

Look for the two-way playmaker to continue his development in the KHL. Svechkov was traded to SKA St. Petersburg and is signed through 2022-23.