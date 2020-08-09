Benjamin St-Juste
Grad student cornerback
The transfer last summer had 45 tackles and 10 pass breakups. He’s only a junior in terms of eligibility.
Mo Ibrahim
Junior running back
Rushed 20 times for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Outback Bowl win against Auburn.
Sam Schlueter
Senior left tackle
The entire offensive line returns, including Schlueter, an All-Big Ten honorable mention from 2019.
Chris Autman-Bell
Junior wide receiver
No Tyler Johnson or Rashod Bateman means he will ascend from the No. 3 receiver to No. 1.
Tyler Nubin
Sophomore safety
After playing 12 games as a true freshman, he takes Antoine Winfield Jr.’s safety spot.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
McGruder's late 3 helps Clippers edge Trail Blazers 122-117
Clippers coach Doc Rivers rested Kawhi Leonard and sat Paul George for the final five minutes following Los Angeles' plan to restrict playing time.
Sports
The Latest: DJ bounces back from double bogey for PGA lead
The latest from the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park:
Twins
LEADING OFF: WS MVP Strasburg makes '20 debut, A's streaking
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:STRASBURG SETWorld Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut for Washington after…
Twins
Meadows, Rays split with Yankees in 7-inning doubleheader
Austin Meadows hit a two-run single, and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the New York Yankees 5-3 for a split of seven-inning games in a doubleheader Saturday.
Wild
Wild players stunned by sudden end to season
The stunning fashion in which the Wild was eliminated from the best-of-five play-in series - just 11 seconds into overtime of Game 4 - reverberated around the group in the aftermath.