Benjamin St-Juste

Grad student cornerback

The transfer last summer had 45 tackles and 10 pass breakups. He’s only a junior in terms of eligibility.

Mo Ibrahim

Junior running back

Rushed 20 times for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Outback Bowl win against Auburn.

Sam Schlueter

Senior left tackle

The entire offensive line returns, including Schlueter, an All-Big Ten honorable mention from 2019.

Chris Autman-Bell

Junior wide receiver

No Tyler Johnson or Rashod Bateman means he will ascend from the No. 3 receiver to No. 1.

Tyler Nubin

Sophomore safety

After playing 12 games as a true freshman, he takes Antoine Winfield Jr.’s safety spot.