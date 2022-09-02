Jalen Logan-Redding can play

A third-year defensive lineman, Logan-Redding started and finished with two tackles. He was particularly noticeable in the first quarter when while pressuring Aggies QB Diego Pavia, he diagnosed a screen pass, put on the brakes and reached up a hand, forcing Pavia to loft his pass and underthrow his receiver. It was subtle but effective play.

Brevyn Spann-Ford can block

At 6-7 and 270 pounds, Brevyn Spann-Ford makes a great pass-catching target as a tight end. His blocking, however, showed his value to the Gophers on Thursday. He was especially effective on Minnesota's first two touchdown drives, sealing lanes for Mohamed Ibrahim to exploit.

Some solid clockwork

Up 17-0 in the second quarter, the Gophers got the ball with 5:44 remaining in the half. Fleck and Ciarrocca did a solid job of draining the clock while making sure they scored a touchdown. Ibrahim rushed five times for 28 yards, while Morgan went 3-for-5 for 36 yards and scored on a QB sneak with 19 seconds left in the half.

An argument for the defense

"Joe Rossi is a stud,'' Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said of his defensive coordinator after the game. The Gophers, who ranked third nationally in total defense last year with 278.8 yards allowed per game, held the Aggies to 91 total yards. It's the eighth time since the start of last season that they've held opponents to 250 yards or fewer and second time in that span allowing fewer than 100 (63 by Colorado was the other).

Burying the hatchet

Credit Fleck for seeing out Aggies coach Jerry Kill for the pregame handshake and chat to diffuse any bad blood between the two coaches. And credit Kill for taking the high road, too, and for his postgame comments about what coaching the Gophers meant to him.