A look at the high-profile names in the Gophers' 2021 football recruiting class.

Avante Dickerson, CB, Omaha, Neb.

The highest-rated four-star recruit in the class and the No. 1 prospect in his state, per 247Sports.com.

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Antioch, Ill.

Four-star committed to the Gophers more than a year ago. His brother Dino is a wide receiver in this class, too.

Steven Ortiz Jr., CB, Goodyear, Ariz.

Another four-star who committed to the Gophers sight unseen despite offers from programs such as Penn State and Oregon.

Mar’Keise Irving, RB, Country Club Hills, Ill.

The No. 15 running back in the nation, per 247Sports.com, and another four-star recruit.

Austin Booker, DE, Greenwood, Ind.

Committed to the Gophers during the height of unrest in the Twin Cities after George Floyd’s death.

MEGAN RYAN