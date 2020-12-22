From the old to the new, here are five Minnesota-related story lines to follow this NBA season:

• In a condensed season (72 instead of 82 games), the NBA will stage play-in tournaments for the Nos. 7-10 seeds in each conference, with two teams from the West and East advancing to the playoffs. The format gives the Wolves a more reasonable chance of at least playing beyond the regular season.

• Four former Minnesota high school basketball players were selected in November's draft. You'll want to keep tabs on Zeke Nnaji (Denver), Tyrell Terry (Dallas), Daniel Oturu (Clippers) and Tre Jones (San Antonio).

• Tom Thibodeau, fired in January 2019 by the Wolves, is back in the NBA as the Knicks coach. The Wolves are slated to play at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 21.

• Former Wolves guard Jimmy Butler led Miami to the NBA Finals last season, where the Heat lost in six games. Was that a mirage, or is Miami a team to beat in the East?

• Golden State bears watching on two fronts: Andrew Wiggins is there after last year's blockbuster D'Angelo Russell trade. And the Warriors took James Wiseman No. 2 overall after the Wolves took Anthony Edwards with the top pick. Comparisons will be inevitable.

MICHAEL RAND