THURSDAY

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 Kansas: Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving will feature the biggest feast of college basketball's opening week with the nation's top-ranked team tested right away vs. a blue blood.

Dec. 1

No. 13 Michigan State at No. 9 Duke: This Champions Classic matchup between Hall of Fame coaches Tom Izzo and Coach K will be played on Duke's campus in front of no Cameron Crazies because of COVID-19.

Dec. 1

No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 10 Kentucky: Champions Classic showdown at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in front of no fans could be a Final Four preview before the real thing in Indianapolis.

Dec. 2

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 8 Illinois: Illini were picked ahead of Iowa and Wisconsin as the media's preseason favorite to win the Big Ten. This Jimmy V Classic game is a good chance to live up to the hype.

Dec. 5

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor: Several months before they could play for the NCAA title on the same court in Indy, the Zags and Bears face off. Minnesota native Jalen Suggs will become a household name.