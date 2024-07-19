MILWAUKEE ― Minnesota had its moments at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign staff mentioned Minnesota as a state they want to turn red for the first time since 1972. Minnesota Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer snagged a primetime speaking slot in front of a national audience. And Gov. Tim Walz traveled to Milwaukee to help Democrats counter-message the convention.

Here are five Minnesota-specific highlights from the RNC:

Trump campaign has its eyes on Minnesota

If it wasn't clear already, it is now: The Trump campaign really wants to win Minnesota.

Some key Trump allies — Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump, Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio and Trump senior adviser Chris LaCivita — said they think the former president can win the North Star State.

Trump himself wrote in a Truth Social post he thinks his vice presidential pick, Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, would likely appeal to voters in the Midwest, including Minnesota.

Emmer's full-circle moment with Trump

Emmer was welcomed into Trump's inner circle at the RNC, a position that was almost unthinkable less than a year ago when Trump tanked the Minnesota congressman's bid to become speaker of the U.S. House.

It was a full-circle moment for Emmer, who was among Trump's earliest backers in 2016 but later angered the former president by voting to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Emmer told the Star Tribune at the RNC that there are no hard feelings between him and Trump. He insisted Trump has been a "great ally" all along.

"We've always had a great relationship. Right now, we're looking forward," Emmer said. "Donald Trump's gonna win the presidency again in November, and it's gonna be important that we're working together because we're gonna get some things done."

Walz led Democrats' response to RNC

The Minnesota governor, an official surrogate of Biden's re-election campaign, led Democrats' response to the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

Walz used his moment in the national spotlight to blast the Trump-Vance ticket, as well as onetime Trump foes whom he said groveled to the former president at the national convention. He warned that Trump and Vance could restrict abortion rights if elected.

Walz further honed in on the 39-year-old Vance, accusing him of supporting regressive policy ideas.

"JD Vance is 39 years old with 200-year-old policies, the most restrictive types of things," Walz said. "This guy's old school."

Minneapolis riots used as political attack

In his primetime speech at the convention, Emmer brought up the Minneapolis riots that occurred after the murder of George Floyd and used the line as an attack against Vice President Kamala Harris.

"When Minneapolis was in flames and businesses were in ruins, Kamala Harris encouraged and enabled the criminals and the rioters," Emmer said, drawing loud boos from convention-goers. "Oh, it gets worse. She even promoted a fund to release the criminals from jail."

Emmer was referring to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which Harris promoted on social media. The fund went from raising six figures in 2018 to $35 million after Harris helped promote it.

Senate candidates featured at RNC — but not Royce White

A number of Republican U.S. Senate candidates were given speaking opportunities at the national convention, but not Minnesota's Royce White.

White, the state GOP's endorsed U.S. Senate candidate, has faced a slew of controversies. He has not received Trump's endorsement, and it's unclear if he will.

The Minnesota Republican is facing a daunting opponent: Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"I believe that the Senate race in Minnesota is currently not winnable," said Kelly Fenton, a former Minnesota GOP deputy chair and state legislator. "Is it possible that Trump flips Minnesota in the presidential? Yes. But I do not think that the Senate candidate is included in that."

Staff writer Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.