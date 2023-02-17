Introduction: Wednesday's 3-2 Wild loss to Colorado wasn't for a lack of effort or shot attempts, as Minnesota piled up 43 to just 19 for Colorado. But it did illustrate again an alarming lack of offensive capability, one that will need to be addressed before the trade deadline.

7:00: Host Michael Rand is joined by Timberwolves podcaster Dane Moore (The Dane Moore NBA Podcast) for an early look at what is meshing between Mike Conley Jr. and his new Wolves teammates (particularly Rudy Gobert). How do the Wolves fit into the evolving Western Conference landscape?

32:00: Moore vents frustration about Bally Sports North; both he and Rand dissect Wednesday's news that Diamond Sports is skipping a $140 million interest payment.

