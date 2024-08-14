The Latest

Five juveniles in custody after driving through Edina in stolen vehicles

Police found a gun in one of the vehicles after a crash Tuesday morning.

By Tim Harlow

Star Tribune

August 14, 2024 at 11:12AM

Five juveniles, one as young as 11, were arrested Tuesday after speeding through Edina in stolen vehicles.

The group of teens arrived in the west metro suburb driving a Kia allegedly swiped in Inver Grove Heights and at about 6:45 a.m. some of them stole a Toyota Tacoma near the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive, a statement from Edina police said.

Both vehicles were spotted driving away from the neighborhood at “high rates of speed,” police said. The Tacoma was spotted in St. Louis Park and later recovered in Minneapolis. Officers caught up to the teens in the Kia, which crashed into another vehicle near Hwy. 62 and Tracy Avenue, police said.

The suspects in the Kia ran from the scene, but officers found and arrested one of the teens. Police later Tuesday morning found two other teens hiding near the crash scene and were taken into custody. Officers also found a gun in the car, police said.

By early afternoon, officers found two more suspects hiding in the 5900 block of Hanson Road and took them into custody. Two of the teens arrested were 15 years old, one was 12, another was 11 and the age of the fifth teen was not immediately known, police said.

The State Patrol, the St. Louis Park and Eden Prairie police departments were also involved. Edina police also received assistance from a Minnetonka Police Department K-9 team.

No officers were hurt. The incident remains under investigation.


Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from The Latest

See More
Twin Cities Suburbs

Anoka will need residents’ approval before enacting city-run garbage collection program

Waste Management worker Daniel Westerhaus collected trash from the alleys of the Snelling Hamline neighborhood of St Paul's yellow zone on the first day of organized trash collection.

A ballot question passed 75% to 25 % in Tuesday’s primary.

The Latest

Five juveniles in custody after driving through Edina in stolen vehicles

Music

Twin Cities to reach maximum rock ‘n’ roll level with four stadium concerts over next four days

Thousands of fans packed Target Field for the Hella Mega Tour featuring Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day on Monday evening.