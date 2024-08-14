Five juveniles in custody after driving through Edina in stolen vehicles

Five juveniles, one as young as 11, were arrested Tuesday after speeding through Edina in stolen vehicles.
Police found a gun in one of the vehicles after a crash Tuesday morning.
The group of teens arrived in the west metro suburb driving a Kia allegedly swiped in Inver Grove Heights and at about 6:45 a.m. some of them stole a Toyota Tacoma near the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive, a statement from Edina police said.
Both vehicles were spotted driving away from the neighborhood at “high rates of speed,” police said. The Tacoma was spotted in St. Louis Park and later recovered in Minneapolis. Officers caught up to the teens in the Kia, which crashed into another vehicle near Hwy. 62 and Tracy Avenue, police said.
The suspects in the Kia ran from the scene, but officers found and arrested one of the teens. Police later Tuesday morning found two other teens hiding near the crash scene and were taken into custody. Officers also found a gun in the car, police said.
By early afternoon, officers found two more suspects hiding in the 5900 block of Hanson Road and took them into custody. Two of the teens arrested were 15 years old, one was 12, another was 11 and the age of the fifth teen was not immediately known, police said.
The State Patrol, the St. Louis Park and Eden Prairie police departments were also involved. Edina police also received assistance from a Minnetonka Police Department K-9 team.
No officers were hurt. The incident remains under investigation.
