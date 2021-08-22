DT Nyles Pinckney (from Clemson)
He was a starter, though not a star, for the powerhouse Tigers.
DT Val Martin (North Carolina State)
Another ACC veteran, he played more than 500 career snaps for the Wolfpack.
LB Jack Gibbens (Abilene Christian)
Could stabilize the linebacker corps, but he'll be making a jump from the FCS.
WR Dylan Wright (Texas A&M)
The 6-3 sophomore has plenty of raw skill but is short on experience.
K Matthew Trickett (Kent State)
The former MAC special teams player of the year could fill a critical void.
