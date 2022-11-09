Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Friday — No. 1 South Carolina at No. 17 Maryland

Monday– No. 11 Indiana at No. 5 Tennessee

Monday – No. 3 Texas at No. 6 Connecticut

Nov. 20 – No. 1 South Carolina at No. 2 Stanford

Dec. 7 – No. 8 Iowa State at No. 4 Iowa.