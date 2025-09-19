Five early observations from Wild training camp: Tarasenko impresses, injuries already an issue

The Wild haven’t made any cuts yet at training camp, but they are down in numbers.
Early injury exits, a scoring machine in the scrimmages and the roster hopefuls have stood out at the beginning of camp, which continues with more practices Saturday before the Wild’s first preseason game Sunday at Winnipeg.
Goal-getter
Vladimir Tarasenko sure knows how to make a first impression.
The veteran winger is the standout from the first two scrimmages at camp after scoring a hat trick on Thursday before converting again Friday.
“I don’t care if it’s an intrasquad scrimmage on Day 1 or Game 45 or the first round of the playoffs,” President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said. “It just feels nice to score goals.”
Tarasenko’s arrival has only endorsed the Wild giving the longtime scorer a fresh start to rekindle his offense after he managed only 11 tallies last season with Detroit.
Initially pegged to play with Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek, the 33-year-old Tarasenko has been skating next to Eriksson Ek and youngster Liam Ohgren with Mats Zuccarello injured, and coach John Hynes likes how the three have debuted.
“A lot of game develops outside of the hockey [rink], when you can find the same things to talk about when you’re on the bench, when you’re in the locker room, and talking about the game,” Tarasenko said about clicking with linemates. “At the same time when you play with guys who are willing to work hard and they don’t care who scores a goal, you just work for each other. It makes the chemistry a little better.”