By 1990, the event had grown so large that it began requesting vendor applications. Trans activist Ashley Rukes — now the namesake of the Pride parade — became festival director.

Burke: Ashley had been in charge of the Aquatennial, so she brought her Rolodex. That’s when the parade really took off.

Ashley Rukes, speaking in 1993: The parade had traditionally been rather free-for-all. They lined up on that street on Sunday morning — first-come, first-to-march. In the past several years, we’ve organized ourselves. We are meeting one another now. I just love to introduce people and get people going. We have brought people of color, youth. I think we’re seeing the beginnings of a real wonderful community.

Dafydd: For the amount of people that show up, it’s so peaceful. It’s turned into a celebration — not that there isn’t plenty more to be done.

In 1992, Tretter debuted the History Pavilion in Loring, with displays covering “4,000 years of gay and lesbian history.”

Tretter, speaking in 1992: It’s important we create a historical legacy to pass along to future generations. It’s how the Jews endured thousands of years of persecution, because they had a tradition and a history. I would like to have a part in giving gays and lesbians of the future something similar to hold on to.

Attendance reached 50,000 in 1992, doubled that by 1995 and hit 200,000 in 1998, according to the Civil Liberties Union, as corporate sponsors began coming aboard.

Dokken: It was 1994, and state Sen. Allan Spear and I were the Grand Marshals. His partner was shy and reticent to ride in the parade. So was my partner, Kate. Allan and I talked them into getting into the car with us. It was a white convertible. It was a sunny day, there were a lot of people and I was just amazed. The back of my head hurt from smiling for an hour and a half.

Then it was over, and it was time to run to the stage in Loring Park and set up. That brings you back to earth, because one minute you’re smiling and waving and the next you’re hauling stuff. The glamorous side of the entertainment business, right?

Vecoli: I think my favorite Pride has to be the march where my now-wife and I marched with all four of our parents. That was something I don’t think we ever thought we would get to do. My wife, Marjean, grew up in Wisconsin. Her father was a Methodist minister. Her mother was a schoolteacher. My father was a professor at the U and my mother was a teacher.

What is their reaction going to be? And, you know, I was so proud of them. They were fine. We marched with PFLAG [Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays] and it was pouring rain. We were wearing garbage bags. We got drenched. You would see people on the side of the road crying. And I think we were crying, too. We felt like the luckiest people at Pride that year because we had the acceptance of our families.

Dennis Anderson: Twenty years ago, Pride wasn’t so inclusive. So we decided to come up with our Black Pride in 1999 to set a different tone. To make sure all cultures are included. Your food. Your ethnicity. People like you onstage. We did a boat ride, a picnic in a park, a night of partying.

This has continued now for two decades in some fashion. This is my calling — letting people know that you don’t have to suffer. You can be yourself and come out. That is what Pride does every year. For the last 20 years, it’s helped me grow and a lot of my friends grow.