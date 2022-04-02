Boarding Boston

The Gamecocks established their All-America Aliyah Boston in the post to take control in the second half, but she made her presence felt primarily with rebounding early in a game much closer than expected on the glass. South Carolina led the nation with a plus-17.9 rebounding margin this season, but it won the battle of the boards only 36-33. It's a good thing Boston accounted for 18 rebounds, to go with her team-high 23 points. No other South Carolina player had more than three rebounds. Boston's offensive rebound and putback plus the foul early in the third quarter was a statement play, one that also gave Louisville's Emily Engstler her third foul. It was the fourth time this season Boston grabbed 18 or more rebounds in a game, and the second time in the NCAA tournament. The 6-5 junior and national player of the year owned North Carolina inside with 28 points and 22 rebounds in the Sweet 16.

Limiting Van Lith

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's game plan to use Brea Beal's size at over 6-feet tall on Louisville's top scoring threat disrupted the 5-7 Hailey Van Lith. Two of Beal's three blocks came in the first couple minutes to bring on the intimidation factor. Van Lith didn't score her first basket until 1:43 left in the first half. The Cardinals' record for consecutive 20-point games was already set by Van Lith, who had four straight entering Friday. But she scored only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in the semifinals. Her first three-pointer of the game didn't come until 35 seconds to play with her team trailing by 15 points.

Engstler's energy

Engstler, Louisville's 6-1 forward, at one point was battling inside with South Carolina players listed at 6-5, 6-4 and 6-7. She outhustled all of them to the ball. Her contagious energy led the Cardinals on a 12-0 run to take the lead in the second quarter, but foul trouble plagued her throughout the game. The Syracuse transfer ended her night on the bench in tears with just under five minutes to play after fouling out going for a loose ball. The Syracuse transfer finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals, which helped her tie the single NCAA tournament record with 23 steals.

Holding down Hull

Stanford has a multitude of offensive weapons, but Lexie Hull led the team with 22 points per game in the tournament. She was scoreless in the opening quarter against Connecticut in the second semifinal, which was not over in time for this edition. That turned into the lowest scoring quarter of the NCAAs for Tara Vanderveer's squad with nine points on 4-for-16 from the field. Hull didn't score her first field goal until midway through the second quarter. Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma switched his defenses from zone to man-to-man to throw off the Cardinal offensive sets, which helped the Huskies lead 27-26 at halftime. Hull had just two points on 1-for-5 shooting in the first half. Stanford stayed within striking distance behind Haley Jones and Cameron Brink combining for 16 points in the first half and outscoring UConn in the paint 20-6.

Not just Bueckers

It's unlikely UConn would've advanced to its 14th straight Final Four without sophomore star Paige Bueckers, who was sensational in the double-overtime win last weekend. But Auriemma looked to one of his veterans for the early spark in Friday's semifinal. Senior Evina Westbrook matched her scoring average this season with a team-high nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from three-point range in the first half. The Huskies' oldest player saw more playing time in the frontcourt with the season-ending wrist injury to Dorka Juhasz, who was hurt in the Elite Eight win. All of Westbrook's first-half points came in the second quarter when Stanford's defense converged on a driving Bueckers, who had eight points and assisted on two of her teammate's threes in the first half.