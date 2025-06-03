Five countries win seats on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS — Five countries won seats on the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday in uncontested elections and will start serving two-year terms in January on the U.N.'s most powerful but deeply divided body.
The 193-member General Assembly held a secret-ballot vote for the five rotating seats on the 15-member council. Bahrain received 186 votes, Congo 183 votes, Liberia 181 votes, Colombia 180 votes and Latvia 178 votes.
This will be the first time on the council for Latvia, which was forcibly incorporated into the Soviet Union and gained independence again after its collapse in 1991.
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže told reporters after the vote her Baltic nation is ready for the responsibility, saying, ''Our historical experience puts us in the position to understand, empathize with, and forge partnerships across every region in the world.''
''We know the value of freedom,'' she said. ''We know the fragility of peace and the power of multilateralism to safeguard it.''
Braže said Latvia will spare no effort to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine and to alleviate suffering in the Middle East, Gaza, Africa and other conflicts around the globe.
Bahrain will be the Arab representative on the council, and Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said his country's election to the council for a second time reinforces its determination to be ''a proactive contributor" to international peace and security.
''Our goal is to fortify peace and stability within our region,'' Al Zayani said, stressing that resolving the decades-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict is ''the cornerstone for achieving peace in the region.''