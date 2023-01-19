Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand listened a few times to the Vikings' season-ending news conference Wednesday for clues as to how they might proceed this offseason. He found five things from GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah particularly interesting. You'll hear those five things, plus Rand's interpretation of them.

13:00: Star Tribune college basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about the Gophers' season, bigger picture basketball news and St. Thomas' massive fundraising win.

32:00: Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson has been the master of the routine.

