FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Justin Fields

Quarterback, Ohio State

The junior was a first-year starter for the Buckeyes last season after transferring from Georgia but led the team to the College Football Playoff. He completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,273 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also rushed for 10 and is once again a top contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Rondale Moore

Wide receiver, Purdue

After an All-America season as a freshman, Moore missed most of 2019 after suffering a leg injury against the Gophers. Like Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman, he also initially opted out of 2020 before rejoining and now has a chance to show his 2,215 all-purpose yards in 2018 weren’t a fluke.

Pat Freiermuth

Tight end, Penn State

Freiermuth draws comparisons with NFL star Rob Gronkowski and is one of the top tight ends in college football with strong NFL draft prospects. He caught 43 passes for 507 yards and seven touchdowns last season and will now work with former Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Paddy Fisher

Linebacker, Northwestern

A preseason All-America pick ahead of his senior season, Fisher has been a consistent force on the Wildcats’ defense despite the team’s up-and-down results. He made 89 tackles last season, including six for a loss. He also had a sack, an interception, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Alaric Jackson

Offensive tackle, Iowa

The starting left tackle has been a consistent presence on Iowa’s offensive line the past three years. He missed three games because of an injury last season but changed to a vegan diet this offseason, which has reportedly boosted his muscle, trimmed his fat and made him quicker.

Megan Ryan






