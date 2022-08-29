Preseason favorite Ohio State might enough talent to fill this list by itself, but the Buckeyes aren't the only Big Ten team with outstanding athletes. Here are five to watch in 2022:

C.J. STROUD, QB, Ohio State

All Stroud did in his debut season was lead the Buckeyes to a nation's-best 45.7 points and 561.5 yards per game on his way to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist. Now he'll try to get the Buckeyes back to the College Football Playoff.

BLAKE CORUM, RB, Michigan

Corum shared carries with Hassan Haskins last year as the Wolverines won the Big Ten title, but he'll carry more of the load this season. Look for the speedy and elusive junior to surpass 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, WR, Ohio State

In a wide receiver corps that also included first-round NFL draft picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Smith-Njigba was the star, leading OSU with 95 catches for 1,606 yards. His Rose Bowl performance — 15 catches, 347 yards, three TDs — was the stuff of legend.

NICK HERBIG, OLB, Wisconsin

The Badgers ranked first nationally in total defense (235.3) and fourth in scoring defense (16.2) last season, and Herbig was a big reason why. He was fourth in the Big Ten with nine sacks, and Pro Football Focus had him as the top-rated edge rusher in the conference.

RILEY MOSS, CB, Iowa

If the football's up for grabs, the opportunistic Moss likely will get it, as his 10 career interceptions attest. Last season's Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year has returned three of those picks for TDs and averages 23.9 yards per return.