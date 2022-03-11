As someone who has spent a lot of the last month talking about what might happen, let me express some excitement right at the start here.

We are transitioning out of that speculative time, out of this winter holding pattern, and headed straight for a spring thaw when a lot of things will happen.

I count at least five big questions in Minnesota sports that will soon be answered. I talked about some of them on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast, but let's have some expanded thoughts here now.

*What will the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins? We've been asking that question constantly for the last month (OK, let's be honest, the last year). But with the start of the new NFL year just five days away and the Vikings over the cap by $15 million, something has to give.

Either they will use the leverage of QB-needy teams to trade Cousins, or they will find a way to keep him by making other roster moves. But they have to do something soon, as Andrew Krammer and I talked about on today's show.

*How will the Twins fill out their roster and compete in 2022? That question has been stuck in neutral for three months as the lockout dragged on. The sudden lifting of the work stoppage Thursday will put everything in warp speed. Trades, free agents and internal candidates will have to fill out a very thin rotation. The shortstop question looms. All of it will be answered soon.

*Are the Wolves a playoff team? By putting together their first six-game winning streak since 2004, Minnesota has shown it is a legitimate team. But there's a logjam in the Western Conference, and the Wolves — currently in the No. 7 spot — might have to beat a seasoned team in the play-in round just to make it to an actual play-in series. With just 15 games left in the regular season, the answer will come soon.

*Will the Wild add any pieces at the trade deadline? This team looks like it could use an injection of something after some recent struggles. With the deadline looming March 21, we will know soon enough.

*Can the Gophers add a national title (or two) in hockey? The women's team plays UMD this weekend with a spot in the Frozen Four on the line. The men's team is gearing up for postseason play and aiming at a top seed in one of the regions.