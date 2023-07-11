Introduction: Host Michael Rand knows the Timberwolves are saying they want to build their team around Anthony Edwards, but he doesn't see evidence yet of a roster transformation suited to Edwards' skill set. Who's the point guard of the future? What about other perimeter shooters who can take advantage of double-teams?

6:00: La Velle E. Neal III hops in the hot seat and Rand gives him five big questions to answer about the Twins. Neal sounds more optimistic than pessimistic about where 2023 is headed, but he also knows where the blame should go if things don't get better after the break.

30:00: The New York Times is disbanding its sports department.

