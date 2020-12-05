CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points to lead five The Citadel players in double figures as the Bulldogs rolled past Toccoa Falls 100-58 on Saturday.

Jackson Gammons and Kaiden Rice added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs, Rice making four 3-pointers. Brent Davis and Fletcher Abee chipped in 11 points each. Davis also had five steals.

Fitzgibbons had six assists and the Bulldogs (3-0) had 26 assists on 36 field goals.

KJ Seals led Toccoa Falls with nine points and had six rebounds for the Eagles, Luke Hartenburg added nine rebounds and six points.