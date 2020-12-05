CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points to lead five The Citadel players in double figures as the Bulldogs rolled past Toccoa Falls 100-58 on Saturday.
Jackson Gammons and Kaiden Rice added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs, Rice making four 3-pointers. Brent Davis and Fletcher Abee chipped in 11 points each. Davis also had five steals.
Fitzgibbons had six assists and the Bulldogs (3-0) had 26 assists on 36 field goals.
KJ Seals led Toccoa Falls with nine points and had six rebounds for the Eagles, Luke Hartenburg added nine rebounds and six points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Scoggins: Give us Gophers-Badgers on Dec ,19, Big Ten
Rather than play a Big Ten East Division team, the Gophers should be allowed to make up their canceled game with the Badgers instead.
Gophers
Arizona holds off Eastern Washington 70-67
James Akinjo scored 15 points, Dalen Terry had a steal and the clinching free throws with five seconds left and Arizona edged Eastern Washington 70-67 on Saturday.
Gophers
Gardner scores 20 to carry East Carolina over Radford 63-50
Jayden Gardner had 20 points and eight rebounds as East Carolina topped Radford 63-50 on Saturday.
Gophers
Bradley leads Toledo past winless N. Illinois 41-24
Sophomore quarterback Carter Bradley threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns and Toledo beat Northern Illinois 41-24 on Saturday.
Gophers
Bothwell leads Furman over College of Charleston 81-57
Mike Bothwell had 26 points as Furman easily defeated College of Charleston 81-57 on Saturday.